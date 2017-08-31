Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Bihar Chief Minister’s relief fund for smoother relief operations for flood victims, ANI reported on Thursday.

The ‘Dangal’ actor sent a cheque of Rs 25 lakh through courier to the office of Nitish Kumar.

This is not for the first time that the actor has done charity. Recently, he donated same amount of money for the flood victims of Assam and Gujarat.

More than 514 people have died due to floods in Bihar.

A Bihar Disaster Management Department official said 158.305 lakh persons in 2,313 panchayats under 185 blocks in 19 districts have been affected by the floods.

Major rivers in spate have breached banks, inundated new areas and displaced thousands since last week, washing away hundreds of huts and damaging buildings, roads, bridges and standing crops worth crores of rupees, he said.

According to officials, crops worth crores of rupees were damaged and road link to several places had been snapped.

