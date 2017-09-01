Bollywood celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput, have congratulated former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who played his 300th match in 4th ODI against Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 168 runs at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday to go 4-0 up in their five-match One-Day International (ODI) cricket series.

Here’s what the celebrities had to say:

Anil Kapoor: Fantastic centuries by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma! Great to see India win as M.S. Dhoni records his 300th match for India! living legends.

Sonam Kapoor: It’s always been a delight to watch you play. Amaze M.S. Dhoni!

Sushant Singh Rajput: Humara Mann kehta he ye itne me se khush hone wala nahin he (My heart says that he will not be happy in just this). A true patriot, master cricketer and a wonderful human. Congratulations Dhoni.

Shraddha Kapoor: A legend and true champion! M.S. Dhoni congratulations on 300 ODI.

Vidyut Jammwal: Congratulations from Julie 2 to Dhoni 300. Well the lady heats up Team India’s race to a massive total!

Mohit Marwah: Many congratulations M.S. Dhoni for completing 300 ODIs. Fifth Indian. Goes on to tell you how good this guy is!

Kunal Kohli: M.S.Dhoni, Dhoni 300 what a journey. Your 300 has been as quick as your your reflexes. The most selfless player ever. Love and respect.

Saiyami Kher: Patent holder of the helicopter shot. The fittest and finest wicketkeeper/captains the game has seen. Well done M.S. Dhoni.