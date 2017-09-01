Veteran actor Anupam Kher dined with Swiss President Doris Leuthard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Anupam, 62, on Thursday shared a photograph of the invite and captioned it: “It was an honour to attend dinner in honour of… President of the Swiss confederation. Thank you…”
It was an honour to attend dinner in honour of H.E. Mrs. Doris Leuthard, President of the Swiss confederation. Thank you @rashtrapatibhvn. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FJbobO6A6f
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) August 31, 2017
He said Leuthard made a special mention of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in her speech. “At the dinner hosted by Rashtrapati Bhavan… Doris Leuthard made a special mention of Yash Chopraji in her speech,” he tweeted. https://twitter.com/AnupamPkher/status/903316939354718208
Many of Yash Chopra’s films featured Switzerland as a backdrop, and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists.
