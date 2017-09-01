Veteran actor Anupam Kher dined with Swiss President Doris Leuthard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Anupam, 62, on Thursday shared a photograph of the invite and captioned it: “It was an honour to attend dinner in honour of… President of the Swiss confederation. Thank you…”

He said Leuthard made a special mention of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in her speech. “At the dinner hosted by Rashtrapati Bhavan… Doris Leuthard made a special mention of Yash Chopraji in her speech,” he tweeted. https://twitter.com/AnupamPkher/status/903316939354718208

Many of Yash Chopra’s films featured Switzerland as a backdrop, and he is credited with boosting the popularity of the Alpine nation among Indian tourists.