Actor Aftab Shivdasani chose to renew wedding vows with wife Nin Dusanj in Sri Lanka. The actor who has worked in movies like ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Masti’, ‘Hungama’ and ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum’, shared a series of photographs on Instagram from the destination wedding.

“My beloved, words fail to describe my love for you. I couldn’t be happier, I thank the Lord every day for having you in my life,” Aftab captioned two images, in which the two look all loved up and very much like newly wed.

In the photographs, Aftab is seen wearing an ivory sherwani by Troy Costa and an ivory coloured turban. Nin looked beautiful in a powder pink embellished lehenga by Yoshita Couture. The two exchanged garlands made out of white flowers and roses.

The couple got married back on June 11, 2014.