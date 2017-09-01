Director Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’ is touted as a period film as it takes places during the Emergency in Rajasthan. But it’s not a period film in any other aspect.

We are introduced early on in the film to a pretty Maharani named Gitanjali (Ileana D’Cruz) who fears that she will lose the last vestiges of her royal heritage – gold treasure. Gitanjali ropes in her most trusted servant Bhawani (Ajay Devan) and her friend Sanjana (Esha Gupta) to carry out a heist before the treasure reaches Delhi.

Bhawani brings in Dalia (Emraan Hashmi) and Tikla (Sanjay Mishra) to carry out the robbery. Meanwhile, the army commander brings in Seher (Vidyut Jammwal) to take the treasure to Delhi in an armoured truck. How do they carry out the heist? Are they successful?

Baadshaho is a heist drama. While the director Milan Luthria might have set the film in Rajasthan during the Emergency, it is a run-of-the-mill cops and robbers’ story. The chases in the film are predictable so we don’t see any exciting new sequences on screen either. It’s a masala entertainer at the end of the day.

Offering contrasts, Ajay Devgn is all macho, mature and strong while Emraan Hashmi is the lover boy (as seen before) who’s excited by all things woman.

Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta are the beautiful women who add glam to the film but sexy Sunny Leone walks away with the hottie award.

As for the music, the background score by John Stewart Eduri and the songs Piya More and Mere Rashke Qamar are good.

If you want to play chor-police this weekend, then this flick is worth a watch.