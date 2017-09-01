Actor Richard Anderson, who portrayed Oscar Goldman in the 1970s series “The Six Million Dollar Man” and its spinoff “The Bionic Woman”, has passed away. He was 91.

Anderson breathed his last on Thursday, reports variety.com.

Anderson, who was mentored by actor Cary Grant and received a career boost when he was cast in Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war classic “Paths of Glory”, died at his home in Beverly Hills, his publicist Jonathan Taylor announced.

He also portrayed a colonel in another notable war film, “Seven Days in May”.

His first wife was Carol Lee Ladd, the step-daughter of actor Alan Ladd. His second wife was Katharine Thalberg, the daughter of Oscar-winning actress Norma Shearer. Both marriages ended in divorce.

Anderson is survived by his daughters Ashley, Brooke and Deva.