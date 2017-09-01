Popular singer Falguni Pathak has expressed her desire to work with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who had said that he wanted the Dandiya queen to sing “Udi udi” from his film “Raees”.

Back in 1996, the two artistes had gone on a world tour together. Earlier this year, Shah Rukh tweeted saying that he “wanted so much” for her to sing “Udi udi”, a Garba number.

Asked if she was interested in working with the Bollywood Badshah, Pathak told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Why not? I would love to work with him. We have done shows together.”

While her fans can only hope for this to happen, they can dance to her Garba music at the Ruparel Navratri Utsav 2017 later this month in Mumbai.

“It is from September 21. Every year, we choose Bollywood songs that the audience likes to listen to. Along with that, we have some Gujarati songs,” she said.

Asked about the tracklist, she said: “We don’t disclose before Navratri. It is always a surprise for the audience.”

Lakhs of people are expected to play Dandiya at the festival that will take place at the 13-acre Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex of Borivli, Mumbai.

“It is one of the biggest grounds for Navratri. It feels good, but am also little nervous. I don’t know if so many people will like our songs’ selection or not, if they will enjoy or not.”