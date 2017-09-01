Singer-composer Ankit Tiwari, who has featured in the video of his new single “Tum hardafa ho”, says he is enjoying the process of being in front of the camera.

After last year’s song “Badtameez”, Tiwari has sung and also starred in the video of another track.

Asked about the experience, the “Sunn raha hai” hitmaker told IANS in an email interview: “I am trying to get camera friendly, but it’s a role that’s sinking in. I am enjoying the process of being in front of it.”

Would he also try his hand at acting?

“In today’s day and age, one looks forward to experimenting and it pays off at times and at times it doesn’t. This does not mean one should stop trying. I don’t know about acting as of now, but I believe in the saying ‘Never say never’,” he said.

He has given many Bollywood hit numbers, including “Galliyan” and “Tay hai”. So why did he feel the need to do a non-film song?

“The purpose behind coming to Mumbai had always been music and I feel blessed to have got the opportunity to showcase my talent, work with prominent directors and reach out to my fans,” said the Kanpur-born talent.

“While singing for a film, a brief and a situation are given that suit the song. But I also have a collection of my own compositions which I would like to share with everyone. That’s how the idea of the single ‘Tum hardafa ho’ happened,” he said.

Talking more about the song, he said: “My lyricist and musicians… we were sitting and discussing about creating a love song again. My lyricist Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay came up with this beautiful song which has the tagline of ‘Tum hardafa ho’, so this tagline got my attention and we decided to create the song.”

“After some time, we again discussed about coming up with non-film music. Everyone decided to take ‘Tum hardafa ho’ as the first single.”

More singles or an album coming up?

“Brotherhood Entertainment, which has played a pivotal role in making ‘Tum Hardafa ho’ happen, would be the ideal one to decide that. But it’s going be an array of singles after which there might be an album.

“We would want each song to grow and reach out to maximum number of people. Somehow, in the album concept, it is possible that a few songs get lost. So, I would like to stick to singles initially.”

There are reports that “Piya more” from Ajay Devgn-starrer “Baadshaho” had been altered to avoid copyright issues.

Asked about it, he said: “All I can say is the song will hit the big screen on Friday. Hope everyone will like and enjoy it.”