Noted film actor Kamal Haasan and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met here on Friday and discussed, among other things, the political situation in Tamil Nadu.

Revealing this, Vijayan said in a Facebook post that they have known each other for long and they always meet whenever the actor visits Kerala.

“Today’s meeting was the first one after I became Chief Minister. Even though the visit was personal in nature, we discussed south Indian politics and also the overall political situation in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

The Marxist leader received the acclaimed actor, dressed in a black shirt and dhoti, at the car porch. Also present at the meeting were Vijayan’s wife Kamala and other family members.

Kamal Haasan has in recent times made comments critical of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK party.