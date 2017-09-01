Actress Bidita Bag, whose latest movie “Babumoshai Bandookbaaz” has earned over Rs 12 crore in a week since its release, says she wants to do socially relevant films which don’t leave the audience bored.

Present at the success party of her film here on Thursday, Bidita told the media: “I want to do socially relevant films which will have a message. I would again want to work with Nawazuddin (Siddiqui) and Kushan (director Kushan Nandy) in a film.

“‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is a very quirky film, but it also has a social message. So I want to do films which will have entertainment value, social message, comedy and all other elements. I just don’t want to bore the audience.”

Commenting on the film’s budget, Bidita said: “This is my first Bollywood commercial debut. Our film is doing quite well. This film was made on very small budget of around Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore was (spent) for marketing.”

Considering the box office collections that the film has made so far, Bidita said “that’s really a great thing”.

“I have been getting messages on Twitter and Facebook. I am overwhelmed,” she said, adding that she feels the team’s hard work has paid off.

Bidita will next be seen in “Rabbi”, directed and produced by Rahat Kazmi. The film is set to release on September 15.