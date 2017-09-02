Singer Taylor Swifts “Look what you made me do” video director Joseph Kahn took a shot at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, claiming the reality TV star and rapper had been “pro Trump” in the past.

Kahn responded to a tweet that read: “Kim Kardashian West slams Donald Trump: ‘My daughter would be better’ as president.”

“Pfft. She and Kanye were pro Trump until I wrote Pfft,” Kahn replied, reports ew.com.

He also posted a photo of Kanye standing with US President Donald Trump, captioning the photo with a reference to singer Beyonce Knowles’s hit “Formation”, which Kahn and Swift were accused of borrowing from for “Look what you made me do”.

Swift and Kanye have been feuding ever since he stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 because he thought singer Beyonce Knowles deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.

West also took aim at Swift on his track ‘Famous’ last year, in which he referred to the singer as a “b***h” and joked about sleeping with her.

However, the Kanye and Kim have put the feud behind them and even though Swift has taken aim at them both in her new song ‘Look what you made me do’ and its accompanying video, sources close to Kim and Kanye insist they have moved on, reports tmz.com.