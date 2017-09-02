Actor Matt Damon says he is very concerned with the state of things in the US and the damage that is being done to the institutions with Donald Trump as president.

Damon was asked whether he feels more inclined to use his celebrity status to fight for liberal causes, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He said: “Look, everybody’s got a voice at this point and everybody’s shouting their opinions.

“But I’m obviously very concerned with the state of things and with the damage that’s being done to our institutions; it’s just very pernicious what he’s (Donald Trump) doing.”

Damon added: “Robert Mueller is kind of representing these institutions at this point, and just by some trick of history he’s the one who’s essentially defending them against these attacks, so hopefully his investigation is going smoothly.

“He can’t wrap things up soon enough, as far as I’m concerned. I thought Jimmy Kimmel’s line was the best, when he said that Trump said there were fine people on both sides, and showed the clip of the guys screaming ‘Jews will not replace us’, and cut back to Jimmy saying: ‘Let’s get something straight. If you’re with a group of people chanting ‘Jews will not replace us’ and you don’t immediately leave that group, you are not a fine person’.”

Has living in Los Angeles and being successful isolated him from the rest of the country?

“The Martian” star said: “I’m not the right person to ask because I’m isolated anyway. I’m kind of walled off, like a lot of actors. But in California, New York, the Northeast, it feels you’re surrounded by like-minded people, and then there are other parts of the country where you’d be hard-pressed to find people who believe what you believe.”