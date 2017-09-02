Actress Noomi Rapace says she doesn’t want to be defined by her body, and thinks it is medieval to be defined by her sex.

“Since I started working, I didn’t want to be defined by my sex or body. Why would I? It’s very medieval,” theguardian.com quoted Rapace as saying.

“When I have a costume fitting or make-up session, its like: ‘No, I don’t want to have full make-up in the end of the film if I’ve been trying to survive for 72 hours. I’ve been f**ked up; of course I wouldn’t look perfect, I’d be a mess! And all these voices around me are saying: ‘No, we think you look a little bit too rough’,” she added.

“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star made a promise to herself that she will not pick roles based on vanity.

She said: “I didn’t have a choice. Being an actress is a world of possibilities. If I corner myself by saying I need to look a certain way, I lose that freedom.

“I saw this film I did when I was 22 and I was like: ‘Holy …’ I hated what I looked like. And then I said: ‘Noomi, if you’re going to be an actress, it can’t be about what you look like. It needs to be about what’s going on inside of you.”