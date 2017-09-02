Actor Vijay Sethupathi is having a good run at the box office and it’s perhaps this thought that got the producers to release ‘Puriyatha Puthir’ more than three years after its making.

As the title suggests, the movie is a thriller helmed by director Ranjit Jeyakodi.

The film revolves around Meera (Gayathrie) and Kathir (Vijay). Kathir is an aspiring music director who hopes to get a good break and happens to meet Meera in the music shop that he is managing for a friend.

As expected, love blossoms between the two and Meera and Kathir become a couple. But things take a sudden turn when Kathir’s friend commits suicide after pictures of him and his boss’s wife surface on social media.

Meera also believes she is being stalked. Soon Kathir starts receiving revealing photos of Meera and this sends him into shock. When he tries to go to the cops, things don’t go as planned.

Who is taking these pictures? What is the purpose?

The film focuses on stalking, voyeurism and how the prevalence of smartphones is invading our privacy. Unfortunately, the audience has already experienced these in numerous Tamil films like ‘Lens’, which released in recent times.

This, there is no novelty factor in this film.

Vijay Sethupathi as always has delivered the goods in his role as Kathir while Gayathrie is adequate. Music by Sam CS elevates the movie which at times tests our patience.

Director Ranjit Jeyakodi’s film would have definitely worked better had it released three years earlier.