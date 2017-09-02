Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez recreated her 2002 “Jenny from the block” look in ab-flashing vest and hoop earrings on the set of a new music video here.

Lopez, 48, filmed her new music video on Thursday. She displayed her abs in a skimpy vintage Guess vest top, which was reminiscent of when she displayed her midriff in the racy video, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She wore gold oversize hoop earrings and a furry black and white jacket as she filmed in the subway alongside a tattooed co-star who showed off his ripped body in a black vest top and chunky gold chain.

She also showcased her toned legs in a pair of black leather boxing shorts.

Lopez, who has two children named Max and Emme with her former husband Marc Anthony says she loves the “special connection” her children have with each other.

She said,”Well, I tell the story of ‘I Hope You Dance’ and why I put it in the show, but it was really about me wanting to do something for the kids and dedicate something to them. Really, the thought was, ‘How do I put something in there that they can see years from now and it would mean something to them?’ And that’s why I picked ‘I Hope You Dance’,”