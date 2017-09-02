Actor Shahid Kapoor says that he cannot wait to get back to the sets of the historical drama “Padmavati”. Shahid, who has returned from a “family vacation” with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha, on Friday night took to Twitter to share a photograph and expressed that he was all set to get back to work.

“Back to the ‘moochh’ (moustache) can’t wait to get back on set ‘Padmavati’,” Shahid captioned the image.

“Padmavati” is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Ranveer is playing the anatagonist in this film for the first time. He will be seen essaying the role of Alauddin Khilji. Deepika will be seen in the title role of Rani Padmini and Shahid will play Rawal Ratan Singh.

The movie is ready to hit the theaters on 17th November, 2017.