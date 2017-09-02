Megastar Chiranjeevi on Saturday said it was everyone’s responsibility to protect the rivers and extended his support for yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s initiative ‘Rally For Rivers’.

In a video message, Chiranjeevi said: “Our rivers have been nurturing us for generations. At a time when those rivers are depleting fast, it becomes our responsibility to protect them.

“If we don’t take necessary steps, we won’t be even left with water to drink.” He urged everybody to join hands for the ‘Rally For Rivers’.

Chiranjeevi is gearing up to commence shoot for Telugu historic drama “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy”, based on the life of popular freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The campaign, Rally For Rivers was brought into action by Isha Foundation, which was found by yogi Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, to create awareness on protection rivers.

Ganga, Krishna, Narmada, Kaveri rivers are some of the focus areas.