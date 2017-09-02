Pawan Kalyan, known as the ‘Power Star’ among his fans, who is one of the biggest matinee idols reigning the Telugu film Industry is celebrating his birthday today.

Pawan Kalyan entered the Telugu movie industry with the 1996 film ‘Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi’. He was merely known as megastar Chiranjeevi’s younger brother. Now he’s known by the sobriquet ‘Power Star’ who has carved a niche for himself and won a legion of ardent fans.

In a career spanning over two decades, Kalyan has done just 23 films throughout his career. He only has a single release every year. However, he’s now the much-demanded actor. Even after joining politics by launching his Jana Sena Party in 2014, Kalyan was honest in his political speeches and is known for speaking his heart out. As much as people adore Kalyan on screen, he’s a great human off screen.

Celebrities and fans have poured in greetings for him on his special day on Twitter.

Currently, Pawan Kalyan is working with ace director Trivikram Srinivas in the yet to be titled flick which is slated for release in next year. On the occasion of Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his next film unveiled a glimpse of a song from the movie on Saturday .