The audio teaser of actor Pawan Kalyan’s next yet-untitled Telugu film, being directed by Trivikram, was released on Saturday on the occasion of the star’s 45th birthday.

The minute-long teaser is from the recording session of a song and it features composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Trivikram.

A peppy track, it’s sung by Anirudh. The project marks his Telugu debut.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Anu Emmanuel, the film is tipped to be a romantic entertainer.

Pawan Kalyan plays a software professional in the film, which marks his third collaboration with Trivikram.

The team in August completed a month-long Europe schedule.

On Saturday, it was also confirmed that the film will hit the screens on 2018 Sankranti festival.

