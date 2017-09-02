The controversies surrounding the latest Telgu movie ‘Arjun Reddy’ just doesn’t seem to come to rest anytime soon. Recently, a women’s association group staged a protest and demanded a halt on the screening of the movie claiming that it is derogatory towards women.

The women’s protest comes a day after a complaint was filed with Vijayawada police by the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

As per reports, Andhra Pradesh Congress Party Women’s wing leader Sunkara Padma Sree said that in a bid to make profits, they have degraded women and portrayed them in an obscene way. She claimed huge posters of lip locks on city buses and public places are disturbing.

A few scenes in the movie portrayed women as dumb dolls, she added.

Speaking to media, NFIW state secretary P Durga Bhavani said, “We have seen the movie and found it objectionable. I would like to ask the producers and directors of the movie if they want to promote dating culture during college life among the students. Screening of the movie should be immediately stopped.”

Targeting the filmmakers, YSRCP told media that there are many scenes in the movie which would ‘spoil’ the youth.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao had also targeted the movie by claiming, “The movie is giving a wrong message to the people. In this film, a girl becomes pregnant as a result of ragging. By watching this movie, there is a possibility that doctors working in hospitals may also start treating patients after consuming alcohol. I have already lodged complaints with the Censor Board and city police commissioner Mahender Reddy.”

However, Rao failed to gather the required attention after the actor of the movie took to his Facebook handle and said, “Thathayya, chill,” (grandpa chill).

The movie ‘Arjun Redey’ has been produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, and was awarded an ‘A’ certificate for its mature content.