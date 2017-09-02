Actress Jane Fonda says sex gets better with age because one gets “braver” about getting intimate.

The “Barbarella” star is glad that her new Netflix series “Grace and Frankie” gives a “cultural face to older women” and insists getting intimate is much better when you are older, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about her character in the show, Fonda said: “I’ve had three lovers already in that series. I’m just so happy we’re giving a cultural face to older women. (Sex is better) because, first of all, we’re braver — what the heck do we have to lose? So my skin sags – so does his.”

At Venice Film Festival, the 79-year-old star says that she loves working on intimate scenes with Robert Redford.

“(I loved) that these films (‘Barefoot in the Park’ and ‘Our Souls at Night’) bookend our careers … In ‘Barefoot in the Park’, we played that young love just getting married and now we’ve played old people’s love — and old people’s sex… I live for sex scenes with him.”