Popular singer Shaan on Saturday launched his own mobile application, and says it will help him get close to his fans.

The “Deewangi deewangi” hitmaker released the application in collaboration with New York-based tech firm escapeX.

“At this point in life, I want to have fun, experiment with my music and try different things. To get direct feedback from my audience is why I decided to give in to this idea of an app,” Shaan told IANS over an email.

Shaan, 44, began his musical journey at a very young age. After doing some jingles, he burst on to the pop scene with his sister Sagarika in the 1990s. He made a place for himself in the music industry with hits like “Jab se tere naina” and “Chand sifarish”.

The app will enable fans to access Shaan’s social media handles and connect with him through the in-app social feed. It will also enable fans to reach out to Shaan and showcase their talent.

“We are privileged to partner with an artist and entertainer such as Shaan; just like his team won the first two seasons of the innovative ‘Voice India’ show, we are confident he will set the standard with his personal mobile application,” said Sephi Shapira, escapeX CEO.