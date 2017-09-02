A- A A+

Five months after Kendall Jenner landed in soup due to the controversial Pepsi advertisement, the supermodel says it made her feel like her “life is over”.

In a newly-released “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” promo for the show’s 10th anniversary special, Kendall can be seen huddling on a bed with her sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian and talking about the backfire, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“It feels like my life is over,” the supermodel said in the promo.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez recreates her 2002 look

Kim replies: “You made a mistake.”

During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”, Kim previously shared that the supermodel “felt awful” following the backlash after starring in the protest-themed commercial.

Titled “Live for Now Moments Anthem”, the commercial saw Kendall giving a stone-faced police officer a can of Pepsi and later uniting everyone.

People quickly took a jibe at the commercial, saying that the imagery was tone deaf. People also criticised the advertisement for making major issues such as police brutality among others seem like it could be solved with a can of Pepsi.

First Published | 2 September 2017 3:37 PM
Read News On:

Cold drink ad

Controversial ad

Controversial Pepsi ad

Live for Now Moments Anthem

Supermodel Kendall Jenner

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Controversial Pepsi ad made Kendall Jenner feel like her ‘life is over’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)