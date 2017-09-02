Actor Paul Bettany has been roped in to star in the upcoming “Star Wars” Han Solo spinoff movie, director Ron Howard has announced.

Howard made the announcement on Twitter on Friday.

While sharing a photograph of himself with Bettany on the set, Howard wrote: “The Outer Rim just got a little bit wilder.”

He later wrote: It’s my third opportunity to work with Paul. He’s a blast and so talented.”

Howard took over as director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired over creative differences. Re-shoots are underway for the film, which is expected to release on May 25, 2018.

Bettany is known for his roles in “A Beautiful Mind” and “The Avengers”.