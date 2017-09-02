Kangana Ranaut is back in the news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan. The actress says it has nothing to do with publicity stunts and she has answers to all the queries.

Kangana opened up on the controversy once again during several TV interviews.

Asked if she is talking about the controversy to grab more eyeballs before the release of her film “Simran”, Kangana said: “If I am giving interviews while shooting films, people would say I am giving too much about my life; if I am doing interviews before releasing a film and expressing my opinion, people would say I am seeking attention, so what to do? How to live? I have answers to all the questions.”

“I have answers to all questions, if you ask me, I will answer them. People also asked me about Aditya Pancholi, regarding an incident that happened when I was 16 years old, now I am 30! If my answers trouble so many people, then don’t invite me for an interview, don’t ask me such questions,” she added.

Issues between the two began when Kangana hinted at Hrithik being her “ex-boyfriend” when she said in an interview that she fails to understand “why exes do silly things to get your attention”. The actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for “misusing” the confidential emails and photographs of the time when they were together.

Hrithik later filed a complaint with the cyber crime cell, claiming an imposter had been emailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be him.

The actress talked about the issue at “Majaa ni life” song launch of “Simran”, which is slated to release on September 15.