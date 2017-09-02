Actress Shamita Shetty will be appearing on screen after a long time in the web series “Yo Ke Hua Bro”. Her sister and actress Shilpa Shetty says that Shamita is far more talented than her.

“I’m excited as an elder sister that at last she (Shamita) agreed to do something. She was getting offers, but she did not like to do them. I feel this series has very interesting concept and I really like it when Shamita narrated it to me,” Shilpa said at a special screening of “Yo Ke Hua Bro” here on Friday.

“Shamita is very talented and I am not saying this because she is my sister. When I see Shamita performing, I feel she is far more talented than me when it comes to dancing and performance because it comes very naturally to her. Whereas I have to make a lot of efforts for the same,” Shilpa added.

Bollywood celebrities like Farah Khan, Bipasha Basu, Aparshakti Khurana, Niranjan Iyengar, Gaurav Pandey, Harshvardhan Rane, Upen Patel, Nishka Lulla and Terence Lewis were also present at the screening.

Shamita, who is playing the main lead in the show, said: “I am playing a different character than my earlier one. This character has a lot of shades. Initially, she looks like a simple and sweet girl, but as the story progresses she becomes confident.

“She knows what she wants and she is aware of her sexuality and she knows how to use it as a weapon. I am coming on screen after so long. Even if it’s a web series, people are liking it on the whole and I think that’s important.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan said that the digital medium is growing at a very rapid pace.

“I feel from now on, digital medium is going to grow at a rapid pace. When I am at home, I only watch Netflix, Amazon and Voot web channels. It’s fabulous that India is making so much of content for web,” Farah said.

“If I get any interesting offer where I feel I have 8-10 episodes to put across my story then definitely I would love to do a web series,” she added.

“Yo Ke Hua Bro” also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit.