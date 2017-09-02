A- A A+

A court near here on Saturday allowed Malayalam superstar Dileep to get a two-hour break from jail to take part in his father’s remembrance day prayers on Wednesday morning.

The Angamaly Court which heard his petition on Saturday, despite strong opposition from the prosecution that this would set a bad precedent, allowed him to take part in the function that would be held at two places near here amidst full security cover.

His father passed away in 2008.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court for the second time in a row denied bail to Dileep in the actress kidnapping case, in which he is accused of being the key conspirator.

The abduction of the actress was carried out by Pulsar Suni in February, police said. A week later, Suni and all the accomplices in the crime were arrested.

The police probe team arrested Dileep on July 10 after it was able to get evidences linking him with Suni.

First Published | 2 September 2017 5:28 PM
