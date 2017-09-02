A- A A+

Singer Zayn Malik has announced that he is collaborating with pop star Sia for a single “Dusk till dawn”.

Malik, who is enjoying a glittering solo career ever since he quite the band One Direction in March 2015, made the announcement via Twitter on Friday by posting a movie-style poster on the microblogging site, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The track will be released on September 7.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik not ‘dreading’ anymore to perform live

Meanwhile, in an interview, the singer, who is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, said that he hopes his music would help his fans to understand who he is as a person.

First Published | 2 September 2017 6:21 PM
Read News On:

Hollywoood singers

Pop Star Sia

Sia songs

Singer Zayn Malik

Zayn and sia songs

Zayn Malik songs

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Zayn Malik unites with Sia for a single

(Latest News in English from Newsx)