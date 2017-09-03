Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she was having an “out of body experience” when she accepted her Oscar in 1999.

The 44-year-old triumphed at the Academy Awards in the late 1990s for her performance in “Shakespeare In Love”, but it was her bizarre acceptance speech that was the most memorable for her fans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In her speech, Paltrow spoke about her dead cousin Keith and her love for actress Meryl Streep. She also spoke about her “magnitude of love” and said: “Grandpa, I want you to know you’ve created a beautiful family who love you more than you know”, while she was held up by presenter Jack Nicholson.

Reflecting on winning her Oscar at the age of 26, Paltrow said: “When I think about it now, its nuts … It was utterly surreal — it was a crazy time. My grandfather was dying from cancer and my dad was pretty sick, he had throat cancer and had gone through this crazy treatment.

“I was already in this weird, out of body experience dealing with all this family health stuff. All this Oscar nomination and then Golden Globe — it’s a whole season. At the time it felt like I was pulling my dad and grandpa up and elevating their spirits with all that stuff.”