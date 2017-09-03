TV personality Katie Price says singer and former husband Peter Andre is the love of her life.

The former couple met on the TV show “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” in 2004 and were married for four years from 2005 to 2009.

Price says her second marriage to mixed martial artist Alex Reid was just an attempt to get over Andre, with whom she has two children Junior and Princess, reports mirror.co.uk.

Speaking to audience at her stage show in Preston, Price said: “Going into ‘I’m A Celebrity’, I didn’t realise I would find the man I was going to marry — as soon as I saw him I thought ‘I well fancy him’.”

She added: “We were obsessed with each other, I never had a relationship quite like that before. He was the love of my life, I never wanted to split up with him, but we did and that’s that.

“I wanted the fairytale, but it never happened that way — and it’s the same for a lot of people you speak to.”

Asked why she married Reid, she replied: “I was trying to get over your dad.”

After Andre and Reid, Price has now parted ways from her third husband, Kieran Hayler.