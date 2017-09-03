A- A A+

Singer Taylor Swift has unveiled a teaser for a new song, “Ready for it”, from her upcoming album “Reputation”.

The chart-topping singer surprised her fans by unleashing the head-bopping new snippet during a college football game between Alabama and Florida State on Saturday night, reports eonline.com.

During the game’s pre-show, a one-minute clip came out that showed the two teams running onto the field with Swift’s new track playing.

In addition to the college football promo, the snippet was used in a new commercial.

“Reputation”, her sixth album, is due out on November 10.

