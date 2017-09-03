Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has urged her fans and followers to clean up the beaches here.

Sonakshi on Sunday took to Twitter, where she shared a poster of the event, which read: “Join the citizens… Gandhi Statue, Juhu beach, September 6.”

The “Dabangg” actress, 30, tweeted: “Hope there comes a day when we don’t mess it up to begin with! Come on guys, join in to Free the beach!”

This is not the first time a Bollywood personality has campaigned for the beach clean-up. Last month, actress Dia Mirza, along with her producer-husband Sahil Sangha, was seen as part of the initiative.

On the acting front, Sonakshi will soon be seen in the thriller film “Ittefaq”, directed by Abhay Chopra. The film is an adaptation of the 1969 film by the same name.

The film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna.