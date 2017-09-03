Former One Direction star Liam Payne says that he would like to have another child before getting married to his girlfriend Cheryl.

Asked whether he’d like another child or marriage first, he told The Sun newspaper: “I would probably say, if you pushed me, a baby. Dun-dun-dun! The options are definitely open for me on having another baby. Bear is the best creation I’ve ever made so I welcome the idea completely. But, when, I don’t really know.”

And he’s undecided on exactly how many children he would like to have with his 34-year-old girlfriend.

“I don’t know how many we would like — but not too many. I’ve been told that two is like having 20. You need to have that time between them — but then look at Pharrell Williams who just had triplets — that must be crazy.”

The couple, who first met when Cheryl was a judge and Payne a contestant on 2008’s “The X Factor”, are thought to have got together in early 2016, soon after Cheryl split from second husband, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

She was also previously married to footballer Ashley Cole. They split in 2010.