One of the prominent small screen faces, Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma, as she likes after marriage, is back in the headlines and this time it’s not for any new show or surgery. Bobby Darling has filed an FIR with the police accusing her businessman husband, Ramneek Sharma of domestic violence. The couple had got married last year in 2016.

According to reports by BT, Bobby Darling has alleged that her husband use to hit her, force her into unnatural sex, kept her under house arrest and even bribed watchmen to get information about her every single move.

Narrating her ordeal to the daily, Pakhi Sharma alleged that Ramneek use to come home drunk and thrashed her accusing of having extramarital affairs with every second man.

“He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went,” he added.

Sharing more details on her assault, Bobby Darling said, “I have faced a lot of domestic violence. I still can’t move my left hand freely and limp while walking. My speech is also slurred. I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me.”

Terrified of Ramneek’s nature, she said that she conned the security guards, booked a cab to different location and fled to airport.

However, Ramneek had totally a different story to tell.

As per reports, Ramneek has refuted all the allegation levelled by his wife Pakhi, and further accused her of cheating on him. He further said that he has also filed an FIR against her for fleeing with his property papers.

Talking to a daily Ramneek said, “She lied to me that she’ll be able to conceive, but after learning that she won’t be able to, I requested her to either try IVF or adopt a baby. But she didn’t want to take the responsibility of raising a child.”

While the FIRs have been lodged from the parties, the results are awaited.