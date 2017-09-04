Former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Pahlaj Nihalani is all set to produce the sequel of erotic drama ‘Julie’. This has taken many by surprise since Nihalani, throughout his tenure as the CBFC chief, unchangingly championed the ‘sanskari’ ways in movies.

While speaking to NewsX, Nihalani said, “It’s a content-driven movie. It’s a clear adult film and I don’t see any problem in it.”

Adding to his stance towards the movie, he told media, “Julie 2 should be given an ‘A’ certificate without any cuts. There is no vulgarity, obscenity or even a language problem.”

It has been just 3 weeks since Pahlaj Nihalani was sacked on August 11 and considering his selection of the movie for comeback in the film industry is bound to raise eyebrows.

Deepak Shivdasani-directed ‘Julie’ had Neha Dhupia in the lead where she played a high profile prostitute.

‘Julie 2’ is set to hit the big screens on October 6, 2017 and will have South Indian actress Raai Laxmi playing the title character.

Nihalani drew heavy flak from Bollywood recently for censoring the word ‘intercourse’ in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and also for suggesting multiple cuts in ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, further calling it a women oriented film.