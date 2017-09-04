After completing shoot on his maiden India project Beyond the Clouds, which is all set for its London premiere this month in the competition category, the Iranian director extraordinaire Majid Majidi is already getting set to begin work on his second film which will once again be entirely based in India.

Interestingly titled Gold Mine, insiders say that the film’s subject came to Mr. Majidi during his frequent visits to North of India. He has been developing the idea since and has even done a recce of the place where his story is based for further planning. For the same, he will, once again, be collaborating with his producers Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora, under their banner – Namah Pictures

Talking about his second India led project, Mr. Majidi says, “I have always believed that India has so many stories to tell within its myriad cultures of people from a different milieu. The ambience of India is just magical, truly incomparable to any other country. Within that ambience, exists a wonderful relationship between human beings and nature. The undying spirit of people and their hope from life despite their hardships is unbelievable. That’s what really inspired me to shoot my next film in India once again and thereby be the narrator of this effort of men, women and children whose love for life encourages them to stay strong and rise above any hurdles that comes in their path. I’m glad that I’m once again going to collaborate with Shareen and Kishor at Namah Pictures who are a good team and very professional in their approach.”

Throwing light on partnering with the legendary director once again, Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia says, “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Mr. Majidi for the second time. We share a common belief of India being a gold mine of compelling stories that have a global connect and we are very happy to be taking more of India to the world.”

Talking further about the next steps on the film ie it’s casting, producer Kishor Arora adds, “The casting for the film begins in two months and we’ll be going on floors mid 2018.”