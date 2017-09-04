A- A A+

Singer-actress Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, “looked beyond in love” during and after her concert here.

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, performed at the baseball stadium at Fenway Park last week as her beau and agent watched from the audience and she threw a few winks his way, reports usmagazine.com.

The couple later headed to the House of Blues after the show where one of her band members was performing that night.

ALSO READ: Lady Gaga’s former fiance attends her concert

And despite a long day and hours on stage, the “Poker face” hitmaker hung out with Carino and her crew until around 1:30 a.m.

“They looked beyond in love with each other,” an onlooker said.

“They seem like the real deal. Both Gaga and Christian couldn’t have been more down to earth or amazing with her crew.”

 

First Published | 4 September 2017 1:02 PM
Read News On:

Christian Carino

Lady Gaga concert

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: When Lady Gaga, Christian Carino ‘looked beyond in love’

(Latest News in English from Newsx)