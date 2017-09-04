Singer-actress Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, Christian Carino, “looked beyond in love” during and after her concert here.

The Grammy-winning singer, 31, performed at the baseball stadium at Fenway Park last week as her beau and agent watched from the audience and she threw a few winks his way, reports usmagazine.com.

The couple later headed to the House of Blues after the show where one of her band members was performing that night.

And despite a long day and hours on stage, the “Poker face” hitmaker hung out with Carino and her crew until around 1:30 a.m.

“They looked beyond in love with each other,” an onlooker said.

“They seem like the real deal. Both Gaga and Christian couldn’t have been more down to earth or amazing with her crew.”