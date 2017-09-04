Bollywood celebrities like Sridevi, Rakesh Roshan and Farah Khan among many others have wished “versatile” actor Rishi Kapoor on his 65th birthday on Monday.

Rishi received the National Film Award for his debut role as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor’s 1970 film “Mera Naam Joker”. He had his first lead role as an adult opposite Dimple Kapadia in 1973 with the film “Bobby”.

He has featured in over ninety films and was last seen on screen in “Kapoor & Sons”. The actor is now gearing up for his next “102 Not Out” with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Here is what they have tweeted:

Sridevi: Wishing Rishi Kapoor a very happy birthday. Many happy returns of the day Rishiji.

Riteish Deshmukh: There is no one more natural, more versatile than him. The Actor, the legend, the Rishi Kapoor – Happy Birthday Sir. Love you.

Rakesh Roshan: Chintu Happy Birthday! Happiness and peace.

Farah Khan: Happy birthday to the best lip syncer ever Rishi Kapoor. Our tribute to you. Love always.

Divya Khosla Kumar: Happy birthday to the heartthrob of millions after ‘Bobby’ (1973), Rishi ji, wishing you lots of love and happiness.

Neha Dhupia: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. May you always keep laughing and making the world laugh.