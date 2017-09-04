Actor Dhanush says his Hollywood debut film “The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir”, based on the popular novel of the same name, has been a revelation and it has helped him to learn about filmmaking.

As an actor, Dhanush has been straddling multiple industries. He says he is constantly learning.

“Irrespective of the industry I work in, I’m constantly learning from the people I work with. If Bollywood taught me a lot about production, Hollywood has been a revelation in terms of understanding filmmaking better,” Dhanush told IANS.

In the film, directed by Marjane Satrapi, he plays a street magician called Ajatashatru.

Dhanush is thrilled about the project.

“It’s God’s grace that I landed this offer. Although I have been offered three Hollywood projects, the script of this one really convinced me to sign it. It’s a very strong role. I play a character called Ajatashatru, a street magician,” he said, adding it’s a very positive film.

“I believe what you spread out comes back seeking you. It’s such a positive film and it’s all about spreading positivity,” he added.

With Tamil projects such as “Maari 2”, “Enai Noki Paayum Thota” and “Vada Chennai” in his kitty, Dhanush will commence work on his next Hindi film next year.