Actor Arjun Rampal, who has portrayed Arun Gawli, a real-life Mumbai don, in the upcoming film “Daddy”, says it is important to keep a balance while making biopics.

Talking about the film, Arjun said here: “He (Gawli) is alive. I think this is the first time a film like this has been made, which is based on a gangster who is alive.”

Arjun, 44, said that the film has been made by taking his rights.

“I think for us the most important thing was that we didn’t show the film just by Arun Gawli’s point of view because when you make a biopic like that, then you can’t have a biased view point… It is important to keep a balance… That was the most important thing,” he added.

Talking about his views on Gawli, Arjun said: “My view on Arun Gawli is that he is a human being who has faced a lot.”

Arjun says one would get to see different shades in the film.

“You would feel compassionate towards him but you would also see the dark side of him… You would also see different shades,” he said.

In the film, Arjun plays the lead role of Gawli while south actress Aishwarya Rajesh is playing the role of his wife, Asha Gawli.

Presented by Kundalini Entertainment, “Daddy” also stars Nishikant Kamat, Anand Ingale, Shrikant Yadav, Vijay Sanap and Abhimanyu Arun in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled for a release on Friday.