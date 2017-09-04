Sussanne Khan stands by her former husband Hrithik Roshan for being a “good soul”, amidst actress Kangana Ranaut’s allegations about the trauma he caused her.

Sussanne, who was married to Hrithik for 14 years, has come out in support of the actor, saying no allegation or conspiracy can overshadow the truth.

On Instagram, Sussanne, 38, shared a photograph with Hrithik, and wrote: “There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. Ma familia, power of the truth, pure heart.”

There is no allegation or a sad evil plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul. #mafamilia #powerofthetruth 🤗#pureheart 😇🖤 A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Her post comes after actress Kangana’s appearance on TV talk show “Aap Ki Adalat”, where she said that Hrithik should apologise to her publicly for causing her trauma after their alleged relationship ended.

The “Queen” actress brought forward the controversy with Hrithik, which made headlines last year, after she called him her “silly ex”.