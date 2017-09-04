A- A A+

The makers of a new film featuring Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone have clarified that the project is fictional and yet untitled, contrary to earlier reports that it’s a biopic on mafia queen Rahima Khan aka Sapna Didi.

“T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures clarify that their next production is untitled and fictional, starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan,” read a statement issued by a representative of T-Series.

“Piku” stars Irrfan and Deepika will be directed by Bhardwaj’s long-time associate Honey Trehan.

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan stands by ‘good soul’ Hrithik Roshan

Producer Bhushan Kumar said: “Deepika and Irrfan are great actors. We are very excited with the subject and are proud of associating with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures on this film.”

The shooting of the film begins early 2018 and it is slated for release in October 2018.

First Published | 4 September 2017 7:45 PM
Read News On:

Honey Trehan

new film

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan’s new film is fictional, yet untitled

(Latest News in English from Newsx)