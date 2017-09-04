Actor Rajesh Tailang says his “Haseena Parkar” co-star Shraddha Kapoor never behaved like a star on the forthcoming film’s set.

“Working with Shraddha was a very nice experience because she is very down to earth. She never behaved like a star and she has done remarkable work in ‘Haseena Parkar,” Rajesh said in a statement.

“Haseena Parkar” is based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena, played by Shraddha.

Talking about his role, he said: “I am playing Shyam Keswani. He is a high profile lawyer in Mumbai. The difficult thing for me was to look like him. I have worked on my look.

“While shooting, I had to wear a wig and do all the make-up to match him. It took two hours everyday. After shoot, it again took two hours to remove it. So that was the physical part of the challenge. It was a very exciting role as most of the scenes were happening in a court,” he added.