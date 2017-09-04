Famous Bhojpuri singer, composer, actor Pawan Singh on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh formally inducted Pawan Singh into the party by garlanding him with a saffron stole in the presence of party General Secretary and Bihar in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Bihar state BJP unit chief Nityanand Rai.

The singer said he was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and his commitment towards the poor.

“I have not joined BJP for contesting elections… I am an ordinary worker. If (BJP President) Amit Shahji asks me to take a broom and sweep the floor, I will happily do that,” Pawan Singh said after joining the party.

After Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh is the third Bhojpuri star to have joined the BJP.