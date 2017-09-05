Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ Kangana Ranaut has been on a roll off late. Weather we talk about her latest interviews with Rajat Sharma in ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ or with Rajeev Masand, she is trending all over social media and giving some big Bollwood ‘Biggies’ sleepless nights.

In the ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’ interview, the ‘Simran’ star was on fire when she made statements about the role of Aditya Pancholi in her life during her struggling days.

The actor recalled how Aditya used to physically abuse her to an extent that she has to approach the police to finally put an end to her trauma. She revealed how she had to jump off the first floor of her apartment because he has forcing his entry into her premises n then how he stalked her to the hotel she ran away to.

Aditya Pancholi, who had an impulsive reaction to this interview, told the media that Kangana is mad and that he will take a legal action against her for her statements.

Aditya said, ‘she is a mad girl, what to do, did you see her interview? Didn’t you feel that some mad person was talking? Who talks like that? She is a mad girl; If you throw stones in mud it will only spoil your clothes. I will be taking legal action against her.’

Amid all the controversy, singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Kangana for her ‘dirty’ attention seeking strategy. she recently penned a Facebook post for Kangana requesting her to “rise above this muck and make her point through her actions and work.”

Sona wrote, “Your success doesn’t need this tabloid trail. Your well thought out and superbly worded open letters of the past, fearless interviews addressing larger issues, taking a stand, taking legal recourse are welcome. The current ‘circus’, not.”