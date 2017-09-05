Reginae Carter, the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne, had a positive update on the status of her father following his hospitalisation. She says her father is doing fine.

The rapper, 34, was sent to the hospital on Sunday after he was found unconscious in his Chicago hotel room, where he suffered a seizure.

Carter took to Twitter to share the health update, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“My dad is doing fine everyone. Thanks for the concerns. you guys are amazing,” she tweeted.

Carter also cautioned fans in a second tweet: “Oh yeah .. and don’t believe everything you hear.”

Lil Wayne, who has become one of the biggest names in rap music over a two-decade career, suffered a second seizure at the hospital. His representative confirmed to tmz.com that he had suffered multiple seizures.