Singer Janet Jackson is great at being a mother, says her older brother Tito Jackson.

He also shared that Janet loves changing the diapers of her eight-month-old Eissa.

“She’s doing all the baby talk to the baby and playing with him constantly — all that stuff,” people.com quoted Tito as saying.

“She changes all the diapers — she does it all. She’s a real mother. She loves it. I asked her, ‘How are you getting along with this?’ and she said, ‘Tito, I love it’. She just loves her baby. She’s great at being a mother. It’s really great. I guess it sort of makes her feel complete,” he added.

Janet, 51, gave birth to Eissa on January 3. Three months later, she split from her husband and businessman Wissam Al Mana.

 

First Published | 5 September 2017 2:45 PM
