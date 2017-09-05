TV host Sharon Osbourne says her husband Ozzy cheated on her with six other women. In an interview with The Telegraph, Sharon opened up about the affairs, and said that they almost led to their divorce, reports people.com.

“The Talk” co-host said that “there wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them”.

“Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse (in the US), and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you,” Sharon added.

The TV host also spoke about discovering her husband’s infidelity with hairstylist Michelle Pugh.

“We were sitting on the couch watching the telly. Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women,” she recalled.