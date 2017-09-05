On Teachers Day on Tuesday, popular choreographer Terence Lewis conducted his first digital dance master class on Facebook.”With this changing trend where learning dance is not confined to a closed room, one can seek lessons online as well,” Lewis said in a statement.

He was excited about teaching his fans as well as dance aspirants some amazing moves and grooves via Facebook. He also shared some tips to bust the dance myths.

Terence runs Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company in Mumbai and specialises in Indian folk, contemporary and neo-classical dance forms. He has even choreographed international stage shows, Bollywood shows, Broadway western musicals and music videos.