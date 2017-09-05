Veteran Actor Anupam Kher says teachers in any form are actual heroes.

“Teachers in any form are actual heroes because they produce so many heroes and it’s a thankless job because they need to create more and more stars or heroes and they remain there,” Anupam said in a statement.

Anupam along with National Award winning choreographer Shiamak Davar, leading Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, former national level wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and Shaheen Mistry (CEO of Teach for India) were felicitated by children’s entertainment channel Sony YAY!.

The channel’s lead characters’ Prince Jai and Dumdaar Viru handed them the ‘Heroes Behind the Heroes’ mementos.

Anupam lauded the effort.

“I’m very honoured to be presented this award… This is a very fine award,” he added.

Through the initiative, the channel aims to inspire children to love, respect and acknowledge their teachers and mentors.

On receiving the award, Davar said: “I’m very happy to be honoured with this because as a teacher, I’m so happy that my students Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and everybody who has been with me for so many years have really gone forward in their careers. So for me, it’s a very big honour and I’m very grateful.”

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Network Kids Genre, also said: “Through this unique initiative, we want to thank all the teachers, the true backbone of the nation, for all the time and effort they have put in to bring out the greatness in all their students.”